Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Cut to $144.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $147.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $123.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $504,204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 182.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,771 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,480 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,520 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

