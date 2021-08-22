Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU stock opened at $351.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.15 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.60 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,691,000.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Insiders sold 455,076 shares of company stock valued at $178,021,665 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.16.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

