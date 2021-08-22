Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.87 Million

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $1.87 million worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded up 72.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.48 or 0.00808812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00101942 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,103,862 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

