Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.22.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.93.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $47,784,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

