Rise Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Rise has a market cap of $923,656.57 and $144.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00063011 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 183,555,683 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

