Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 54.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,274 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 39,061 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after buying an additional 882,063 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after buying an additional 409,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after buying an additional 352,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $23,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $72.52. 2,705,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.