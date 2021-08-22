Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 530.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,330,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.42. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

