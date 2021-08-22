Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by Erste Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

