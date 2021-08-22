Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading 8% Higher

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) traded up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.61. 11,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 410,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,740,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

