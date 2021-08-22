RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that RH (NYSE:RH) will post $6.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.71. RH posted earnings of $4.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $22.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.63 to $23.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $25.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.87 to $28.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.94.

RH traded up $17.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $690.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,003. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $683.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 12 month low of $292.00 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in RH by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 4.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 5.2% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

