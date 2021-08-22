Revolution Populi Price Reaches $0.0435 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $52.25 million and approximately $473,342.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.14 or 0.00827298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00105662 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

