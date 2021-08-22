Reviewing Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) & Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Orange County Bancorp and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sprott 0 1 1 0 2.50

Orange County Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.88%. Sprott has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.69%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Sprott 21.06% 10.29% 8.18%

Dividends

Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sprott pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sprott pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orange County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sprott has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Sprott’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 2.60 $11.10 million N/A N/A Sprott $121.78 million 7.01 $26.98 million $1.05 31.62

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Summary

Sprott beats Orange County Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orange Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial real estate construction, residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; cash management, private banking, trust, investment, and wealth management services; banking services for local attorneys; and atm/teller, mobile and online banking, and bill pay services. It operates eight locations in Orange County, New York; five in Westchester County, New York; and one in Rockland County, New York. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

