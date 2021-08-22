Reviewing Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) & Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 33.35% 19.35% 11.63% Enerplus -32.54% 26.29% 8.17%

Dividends

Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Black Stone Minerals pays out 170.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enerplus pays out 157.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Enerplus has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Black Stone Minerals and Enerplus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 0 0 1 4.00 Enerplus 0 1 8 0 2.89

Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $10.04, suggesting a potential upside of 0.35%. Enerplus has a consensus target price of $10.47, suggesting a potential upside of 111.06%. Given Enerplus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Enerplus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 6.09 $121.82 million $0.47 21.28 Enerplus $550.34 million 2.31 -$689.29 million $0.07 70.86

Black Stone Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enerplus. Black Stone Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Enerplus on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

