Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on the stock.
LON RSG traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 23.60 ($0.31). The stock had a trading volume of 214,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £260.52 million and a PE ratio of 19.67. Resolute Mining has a one year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 64.98 ($0.85). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.33.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
