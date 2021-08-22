Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Eric Bowen Sells 9,769 Shares

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $502,810.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Bowen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Eric Bowen sold 3,767 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $201,948.87.

On Monday, June 21st, Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77.

On Monday, May 24th, Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $46.99 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 70,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on REGI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

