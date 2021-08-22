Render Token (RNDR) Price Reaches $1.39 on Exchanges

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00002843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $217.77 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.54 or 0.00821801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00047790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00104191 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,149,622 coins and its circulating supply is 157,148,657 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

