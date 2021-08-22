Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RLAY. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.80.

RLAY opened at $31.53 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). As a group, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,242 shares of company stock worth $2,440,668. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,690,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

