Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,873 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,873 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.5% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

ACN traded up $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.65. 1,727,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.25. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $333.55. The company has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

