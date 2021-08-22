Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.9% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.79. 4,039,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,930. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $265.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

