Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,125 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $16,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. 53,615,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,825,570. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

