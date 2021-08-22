Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,151 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,484,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

