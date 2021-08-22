Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $859,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 1,018.6% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.90. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

