Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $320.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.94.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,126 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,796,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,796,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,579,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 227,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

