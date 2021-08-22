RAMP Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.91 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. RAMP has a market cap of $116.84 million and $8.91 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAMP has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.23 or 0.00804137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00047407 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,902,282 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.