Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 289.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $1,787,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $1,276,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $15,781,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $1,337,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $16.52.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

