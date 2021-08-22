RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Get RADCOM alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDCM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

RDCM stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.03.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. On average, research analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in RADCOM by 150.5% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 457,175 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in RADCOM in the second quarter worth about $582,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in RADCOM by 4.1% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 469,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 5.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADCOM (RDCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.