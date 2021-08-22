R Stanton Dodge Sells 50,588 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $2,638,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 4th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $2,466,719.64.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,438,341.60.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,530,917.64.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $2,555,199.88.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,491,459.00.
Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $52.01 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities increased their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus decreased their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.
Featured Article: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.