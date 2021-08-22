Qubitica (QBIT) Price Tops $11.94 on Major Exchanges

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.00383785 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001785 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.57 or 0.00918302 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

