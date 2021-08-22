Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for The TJX Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. William Blair also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

NYSE TJX opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Amundi acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,308,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 313.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,177 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $287,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

