Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.14. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.64 EPS.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of HD opened at $329.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.00. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.