Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

TD opened at $67.17 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,935,323,000 after buying an additional 1,151,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,205,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,131,000 after buying an additional 307,090 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,336,000 after buying an additional 767,464 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

