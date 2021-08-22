Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Increased by Analyst

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for SFL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SFL’s FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

SFL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

NYSE:SFL opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a market cap of $964.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.06. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SFL by 7.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SFL by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SFL by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 24.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

