Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.95). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

BDTX opened at $9.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.50. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,463,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 588,232 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 275,952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,262.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 275,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 257,447 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.