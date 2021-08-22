Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Home Depot, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.46. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HD. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $329.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

