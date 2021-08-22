Pundi X Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00056090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.99 or 0.00807257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00047482 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

