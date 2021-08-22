Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,511 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Public Storage worth $119,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,247,000 after acquiring an additional 113,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

PSA opened at $324.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.58. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $202.96 and a twelve month high of $326.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

