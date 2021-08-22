PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.76 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000. Aptiv accounts for 0.8% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,478. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.12. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

