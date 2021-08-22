PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.05 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $298,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,075,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 17,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 52.6% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PYPL stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,179,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,221. The stock has a market cap of $320.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

