Prudent Man Advisors LLC Takes $757,000 Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.16. The company had a trading volume of 974,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,746. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.04.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

