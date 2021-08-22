Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Facebook by 800.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.25 on Friday, hitting $359.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,697,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.80. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total value of $27,650,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock worth $883,691,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

