Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires 211 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after purchasing an additional 784,070 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,898,000 after purchasing an additional 451,134 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,555,000 after purchasing an additional 361,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $555.00. 935,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $519.47. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $557.99. The stock has a market cap of $218.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

