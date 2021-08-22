Provident Trust Co. Has $419.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,758,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up 8.3% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned approximately 0.32% of The Charles Schwab worth $419,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

SCHW stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,127. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $2,031,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 445,436 shares of company stock worth $32,474,713. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

