Provident Trust Co. Has $340,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Provident Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 0.0% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $48,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.09. 5,865,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,421. The company has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.21.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

