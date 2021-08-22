Prosus’ (PROSY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PROSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of PROSY stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $130.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51. Prosus has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

