ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.61.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.