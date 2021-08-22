ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $127.53 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $129.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.64.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

