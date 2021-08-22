Private Ocean LLC Sells 958 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

IWF stock opened at $282.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

