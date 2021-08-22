Private Ocean LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Ocean LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $228.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $230.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

