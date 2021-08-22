Private Ocean LLC Has $687,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 80,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,798,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $175.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.77. The firm has a market cap of $318.22 billion, a PE ratio of 287.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

