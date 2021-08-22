Private Ocean LLC Has $222,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 75,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $267.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

